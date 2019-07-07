Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CPHC opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Dale H. Schenian acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $44,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,804 and sold 2,807 shares valued at $40,077. Company insiders own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canterbury Park by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

