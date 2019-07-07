Carclo (LON:CAR) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Carclo (LON:CAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CAR opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Thursday. Carclo has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

