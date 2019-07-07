Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CAS stock opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.86. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.03.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

