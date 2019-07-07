Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $103.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Celgene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.56.

CELG stock opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.26.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Celgene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Celgene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

