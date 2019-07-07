CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) & Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Head-To-Head Contrast

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Liquidia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A Liquidia Technologies $2.71 million 56.68 -$53.14 million ($7.51) -1.10

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -117.86% -73.87% Liquidia Technologies -1,964.76% -222.47% -78.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and Liquidia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liquidia Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

CELLECT BIOTECH/S currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,118.93%. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.06%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Liquidia Technologies.

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats Liquidia Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

