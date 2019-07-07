Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives C$16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.32. 129,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.06.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

