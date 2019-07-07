Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.89). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($6.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($3.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 342.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1,709,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,016,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 379,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 501,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

