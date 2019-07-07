Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant’s domain expertise and ability to harness the ongoing digital transition are key catalysts. Acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities and clientele. Additionally, these acquisitions have helped it expand internationally. However, lackluster spending by large banks in the financial services sector and stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Healthcare growth has also been affected by the ongoing industry-wide consolidation. The company slashed its 2019 guidance, expecting slower growth from both segments for the rest of the year. Cognizant’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.80.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,211 shares of company stock worth $1,361,416 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,187,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $646,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,655,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $554,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,636,219 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.