Collins Foods Ltd (CKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of CKF opened at A$8.46 ($6.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Collins Foods has a 12-month low of A$5.16 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of A$8.61 ($6.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.