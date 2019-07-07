Comparing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -454.23% -313.92% -133.76% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OpGen and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 0 0 N/A

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 404.51%. Given OpGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Personalis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Personalis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.95 million 2.25 -$13.37 million ($2.22) -0.17 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Personalis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OpGen beats Personalis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect antimicrobial- resistant pathogens. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

