Comparing Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) and Its Peers

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS: PBIO) is one of 25 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pressure Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure Biosciences $2.46 million -$9.70 million -0.22 Pressure Biosciences Competitors $1.14 billion $146.92 million 13.10

Pressure Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences. Pressure Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure Biosciences -403.86% N/A -392.92% Pressure Biosciences Competitors -212.02% -25.29% -11.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pressure Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure Biosciences Competitors 186 927 1294 68 2.50

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Pressure Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pressure Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pressure Biosciences competitors beat Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has a collaboration with NutraFuels, Inc. for the development of water-soluble Nanoemulsion-based nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

