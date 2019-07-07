Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.89. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $341,379.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,902,922.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

