Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CRESY stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,513,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,686 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 316,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

