Critical Comparison: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) versus Beyond Meat (NYSE:BYND)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 7 4 1 0 1.50 Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00

Campbell Soup currently has a consensus target price of $39.90, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Beyond Meat has a consensus target price of $104.48, suggesting a potential downside of 31.55%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 3.19% 54.23% 5.05% Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.44 $261.00 million $2.87 14.48 Beyond Meat $87.93 million 104.36 -$29.89 million N/A N/A

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; and Snyder's-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers, potato chips, tortilla chips, and other snacking products in the United States and Europe. It also provides Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; Kelsen cookies worldwide; simple meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips; and refrigerated soups in the Unites States. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

