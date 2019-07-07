Critical Comparison: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) versus OriginClear (NYSE:OCLN)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westlake Chemical Partners and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than OriginClear.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. OriginClear does not pay a dividend. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 117.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.00% 5.43% 3.42% OriginClear 30.14% N/A -97.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.29 billion 0.61 $49.35 million $1.51 16.01 OriginClear $4.64 million 0.31 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats OriginClear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.