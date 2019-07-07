Critical Review: ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) versus Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS)

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ANZ and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANZ N/A N/A N/A Barclays 15.73% 5.51% 0.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ANZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ANZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ANZ and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANZ 1 2 1 0 2.00 Barclays 0 2 3 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANZ and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANZ $26.98 billion 2.10 $4.87 billion $1.73 11.33 Barclays $28.21 billion 1.19 $2.86 billion $1.16 6.76

ANZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barclays. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ANZ pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. ANZ pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barclays pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

ANZ has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barclays beats ANZ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. Its Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, which include documentary trade, supply chain financing, commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; loan syndication, specialized loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, and debt capital markets. The company's New Zealand division offers banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers; and relationship banking and financial solutions to medium to large enterprises, and agricultural businesses. Its Wealth Australia division provides lenders mortgage insurance, share investing, financial planning, and general insurance distribution services. The company's Asia Retail & Pacific division offers general banking and wealth management services to retail customers; and products and services to retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has operations in Australia, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

