DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 8,547.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,547.50 ($111.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of DCC traded down GBX 162 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,988 ($91.31). 149,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,926.52. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Donal Murphy acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, with a total value of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

