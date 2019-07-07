Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurant concepts: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille. The restaurants offer selections that include steaks, lobster tails, lamb chops and fresh seafood, as well as an extensive wine selection. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, LLC is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

DFRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of DFRG opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $269.67 million, a P/E ratio of 807.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $120.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 655,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,850 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFRG. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 237,365 shares during the period.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.