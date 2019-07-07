Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research set a $68.00 target price on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,032 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 126.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,817 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

