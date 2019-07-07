Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €5.70 by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.70 ($6.63) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

DBK has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.48).

DBK opened at €7.18 ($8.34) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.38. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

