DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €12.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DIC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.12 ($12.93).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock opened at €10.36 ($12.05) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 12 month high of €10.72 ($12.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $748.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.19.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.