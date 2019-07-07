Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.49. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$30.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

