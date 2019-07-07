Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $15.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.02 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

