DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.90 ($71.98) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.10 ($86.16).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €57.24 ($66.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.25. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 12-month high of €80.64 ($93.77).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

