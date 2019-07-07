Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $51.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $51.16 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $218.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.80 million to $220.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $254.76 million, with estimates ranging from $233.50 million to $276.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein sold 159,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $9,045,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 141,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. 125,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $785.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

