Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SATS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Echostar has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $2,144,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Echostar by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Echostar during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Echostar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

