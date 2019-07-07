Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.19. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $269.47 million and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.04 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Eco Animal Health Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Eco Animal Health Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

