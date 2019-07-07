Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) & Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BAS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) and Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

1.9% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Basic Energy Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Basic Energy Services has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.07%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Basic Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Basic Energy Services $964.72 million 0.05 -$144.60 million ($3.63) -0.53

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A -132.46% -60.29% Basic Energy Services -15.27% -41.96% -13.03%

Summary

Basic Energy Services beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States. It offers pump down services in the Permian basin. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services. The Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. The Water Logistics segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; saltwater production; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 823 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 83 saltwater disposal facilities. The Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.