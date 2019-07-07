eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) Head-To-Head Review

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get eGain alerts:

This table compares eGain and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 5.25% 225.04% 8.47% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $61.31 million 3.95 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eGain.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -9.06, suggesting that its share price is 1,006% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eGain and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.