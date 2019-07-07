Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 591 ($7.72) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.93) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 620.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £117,191.10 ($153,130.93).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

