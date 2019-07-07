Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECM. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 683.71 ($8.93).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £117,191.10 ($153,130.93).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

