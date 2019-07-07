Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. Electrolux has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

