Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $30.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exterran an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Exterran by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exterran has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.49 million, a PE ratio of 72.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

