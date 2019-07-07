Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. Exterran has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $351.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.40 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Exterran by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 229,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 93.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

