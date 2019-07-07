Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.45 Billion

Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $16.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.35 billion and the highest is $16.55 billion. Facebook reported sales of $13.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $69.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.74 billion to $70.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.09 billion to $86.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,217,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,734 shares of company stock worth $192,862,447 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.40. 11,154,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,280,526. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

