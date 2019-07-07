Financial Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Obalon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $40,000.00 352.96 -$6.27 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $9.10 million 2.06 -$37.38 million ($1.96) -0.31

Co-Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -19,057.66% -430.95% -204.92% Obalon Therapeutics -147.30% -100.59% -42.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.96%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.35, suggesting a potential upside of 288.43%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Co-Diagnostics.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

