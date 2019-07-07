First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.