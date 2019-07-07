FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $485.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous special dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $238,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 84.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FirstService by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

