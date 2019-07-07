FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $291.77. 432,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.61. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $291.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

