FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company’s brand includes FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, the FOX Television Stations and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. Fox Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,154,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,669,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FOX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,072,000 after acquiring an additional 803,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,472,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,632 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

