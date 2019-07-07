General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of GFN stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. General Finance has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Finance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Finance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Finance by 163.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in General Finance by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,735 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

