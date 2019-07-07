Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $204.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company that creates and develops human antibodies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Genmab has numerous products in development to treat cancer, infectious disease, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, and intends to continue assembling a broad portfolio of new therapeutic products. In addition, Genmab has developed UniBody, a new proprietary technology that creates a stable, smaller antibody format. Genmab has operations in Europe and the US. “

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.87. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $119.10 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

