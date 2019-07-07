GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives $9.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 363,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $53,526.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,902.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,847 shares of company stock valued at $395,743 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,058,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 62,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.