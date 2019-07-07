Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 351.19 ($4.59).

GLEN opened at GBX 269.55 ($3.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 358 ($4.68).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

