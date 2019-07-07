Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOGO. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. Gogo has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gogo by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 375,640 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

