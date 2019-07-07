Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GOGO opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $368.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 64,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 49.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

