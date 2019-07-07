Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €62.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.82 ($89.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €77.70 ($90.35) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.24.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

