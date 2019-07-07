Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.37 ($110.89).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €91.20 ($106.05) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.89. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

