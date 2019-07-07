Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Lowered to GBX 895 at Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 896 ($11.71).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 795.50 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 864.59. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 41,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.83), for a total value of £374,860.05 ($489,821.05).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

