Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $939.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.